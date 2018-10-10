हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Titli

Cyclone Titli: Odisha govt declares closure of all schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres on Oct 11, 12

Collectors of five districts directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas.

Cyclone Titli: Odisha govt declares closure of all schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres on Oct 11, 12
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: With cyclone Titli over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, the Odisha government on Wednesday declared a two-day closure for all educational institutions across the state.

All school, colleges and Anganwadi centres will be closed on October 11 and 12, said Odisha Chief Secretary, Aditya Prasad Padhi.

He further said that Cyclone Titli has been upgraded to 'very severe cyclonic storm'. A landfall is expected at 5.30 am on Thursday in south Odisha. 

Collectors of five districts directed to start evacuation of people living in low lying areas. Adequate relief provisions have been made, the Chief Secretary added.

Train routes and schedules have been altered for precautionary measures.

Heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts of Odisha, with the maximum damage expected in coastal districts of Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh.

Both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert. People living in low-lying areas, as well as coastal regions, have been told to find safer locations while flood/storm safehouses have been equipped to meet with any emergency-like situation.

Cyclone Titli lays centred at about 510 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 460 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 

Tags:
Cyclone TitliBay of BengalOdishaAndhra Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close