हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CWC meet

Dangerous regime compromising democracy: Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi govt at CWC meet

We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising the democracy of India, said Sonia Gandhi.

Dangerous regime compromising democracy: Sonia Gandhi attacks Modi govt at CWC meet

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday launched yet another scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, referring to it as a “dangerous regime”. Addressing the first meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC), constituted by party president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia said that democracy was being compromised under the current government.

Reaching out to the opposition parties, the UPA chairperson said, “We are committed to make alliances work and we are all with him (Rahul Gandhi) in this endeavour. We have to rescue our people from a dangerous regime that is compromising the democracy of India.”

She further pointed out that “rhetoric of Prime Minister Modi shows his desperation, reflecting that reverse countdown of Modi government had begun”.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also addressed the gathering. He said that the need of the hour was to restore India’s social harmony and economic development, adding that the party would fully support Rahul Gandhi in the endeavour.

According to Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, the former Prime Minister "rejected culture of constant self praise and jumlas of Prime Minister Modi as against solid policy framework for driving engine of growth".

"The claim of doubling farm income by 2022 will require an Agri Growth Rate of 14%, which is nowhere in sight," said Singh.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi had constituted the new extended Congress Working Committee, with 23 members, 19 permanent invitees and nine special invitees. Senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Kamal Nath, Sushilkumar Shinde and Karan Singh were dropped from the list.

However, the Congress president retained veterans like AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Kumari Selja in the party's highest decision-making body.

Besides Rahul, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Oomen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi, Siddharamaiah and Harish Rawat have also been included.

Tags:
CWC meetCongressSonia GandhiManmohan SinghRahul GandhiNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close