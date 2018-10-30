हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Dantewada SP breaks down after Naxals kill policemen, mediaperson

A Doordarshan cameraman and two security forces personnel were killed in an attack by Naxals in Aranpur in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday

ANI photo

Raipur: Following the death of two security personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman in a Naxal attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Dantewada SP on Tuesday explained the ordeal that his constables had gone through during the incident. He said, "Naxals took the camera of one of the media persons and dragged the other two. My constable fought the Naxals else two more media persons could have been harmed."

Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav, who broke down while talking about the deaths, further said that for the past 15 days, media persons were frequently visiting the remote villages in the state to report problems of locals, ahead of the assembly elections. Agitated by this, the Naxals attacked them, SP Pallav added.

Earlier in the day, a Doordarshan cameraman and two security forces personnel were killed in an attack by Naxals in Aranpur in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The deceased cameraman was identified as Achyutananda Sahu.

The attack left two more security personnel injured who are currently undergoing treatment while an assistant cameraman of the national broadcaster also survived the attack.

The injured police personnel have been identified as Vishnu Netam and Rakesh Kaushal. They have been referred to Raipur from District Hospital in Dantewada.

The DD Correspondent Dheeraj Kumar who survived the attack said, "Cameraman Sahu was in a separate car 50 metres ahead when he was fired upon. As shots were fired at me, I fell into a pit and for 45 mins witnessed many rounds of bullets being fired and grenades exploding nearby."

The fresh attack by the Naxals comes three days after four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were blown up in a powerful blast by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The incident took place after the Maoists blew up their anti-landmine vehicle.

Fresh Naxal attacks have come at a time when the state is due to hold elections for 90-seat assembly in two phases - November 12 and November 20. The Maoist-affected districts of southern Chhattisgarh will vote in the first phase of polling.

