Dark days ahead for BSP supremo? 16 Dalit, OBC, Muslim outfits plan Mayawati's exit

New Delhi: In a bid to chalk out a strategy for Mayawati’s exit, 16 outfits of Dalits, Muslims and OBCs, led by former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders held a day long meeting in the national capital at Constitution Club on Sunday.

As per the reports of Indian Express, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, once the closest confidante of Mayawati, brought these outfits together on a single platform. After being expelled from BSP, post party's humiliating defeat in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Siddiqui formed a National Bahujan Alliance and a Coordination Committee with former BSP MP Pramod Kureel as convener. Talking to the daily Kureel said," He is still in the BSP but wants to oust Mayawati (as its leader)”.

Since Mayawati had expelled Siddiqui from BSP, there has been speculation about his next move. Some BSP MLAs who want to oust Mayawati. as well as sources close to Siddiqui informed the daily that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in touch with them.

Talking to IE, post-meeting, Siddiqui said,"Sixteen political and non-political outfits from several states gathered today. The Committee will soon hold another meeting and we will form a joint front of Sarv Samaj and contest elections."

On being asked about the anti-Mayawati alliance, former BSP MP Pramod Kureel said, “The aura of Mayawati has been exposed now. Many leaders have left her in recent years but they are not organised. They all call themselves followers of Kanshi Ramji, but work alone. Hence, there was a need to bring them together. Our main aim is to give an identity and alternative to the Bahujan samaj.”

Kanshi Ram’s Bahujan Sangharsh Party, Indian National League, the Bahaman Mukti Morcha, film actor Rajpal Yadav’s Sarv Sambhav Party, a sister organisation of the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees’ Federation, or BAMCEF were the outfits present at Sunday’s meeting.