Dawood Ibrahim is world's 'second richest criminal ever' after Pablo Escobar

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, who is wanted in India in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is the 'second richest criminal ever' after Colobian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 11:31
Dawood Ibrahim is world&#039;s &#039;second richest criminal ever&#039; after Pablo Escobar

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, who is wanted in India in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, is the 'second richest criminal ever' after Colobian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

According to popular UK tabloid Mirror, the gangster against whom the authorities in the United Kingdom have initiated tough proceedings, is believed to be the owner of several properties estimated to be worth $6.7 billion.

Dawood, who has been hiding in Pakistan for a long time, is second richest criminal ever after Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

The properties owned by the 61-year-old gangster, who goes by at least 21 aliases, is estimated to be worth USD 6.7 billion (£5.05 billion).

The dreaded gangster also carries a rewards totalling USD 25 million on his head for any information leading to his arrest, according to Forbes business magazine.

Britain starts confiscating underworld don Dawood's property
MUST READ
Britain starts confiscating underworld don Dawood's property

As per the reports, Dawood owns a hotel in Warwickshire and other residential properties across the Midlands.

This fugitive gang-lord, who runs 'D Company' – a powerful organised crime syndicate – is the son of a Mumbai policeman.

Dawood's alleged global crime empire has its roots across 16 countries across five continents.

If the Indian authorities are to be believed, Dawood has strong ties with al Qaeda, and the man primarily responsible for a series of bombings in Mumbai in 1993 and for planning the Mumbai massacre in 2009.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Dawood's Midlands properties has been under scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a long time.

Dawood Ibrahim, who is known as 'The Don' in the underworld circle, has been placed in the UK Treasury Department’s Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets, which was updated last month.

The Treasury sanction document lists three recorded addresses for Ibrahim in Pakistan including one sprawling property called The White House near the Saudi mosque in the seaside suburb of Clifton in Karachi Pakistan.

In 2015, the Indian investigators visited the Midlands to identify and seize the underworld kingpin’s UK assets.

His Midlands properties were on the radar of a team of four officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Indian’s economic intelligence agency.

Ibrahim also allegedly controls 70 percent of India’s USD 1 billion piracy market and has been accused of extorting millions of dollars from Bollywood film producers as well as funding and producing films himself.

However, his major money spinners are his illicit business interests which include terror funding, drug trafficking and counterfeiting.

An ardent cricket lover fan, Dawood married his daughter Mahrukh to the son of Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad in 2015.

Dawood also runs an international betting syndicate out of Dubai and is accused of match-fixing in the lucrative Indian Premier League, as per reports.

Dawood has been labelled as an associate and fund raiser of al Qaeda, while the US Treasury Department declared him a global terrorist in 2013.

