Days after judges' rebellion, Opposition readies 'impeachment motion' against CJI Dipak Misra

New Delhi: Days after four top Supreme Court judges rebelled against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, the opposition – led by CPI(M) – is likely to take steps to bring forward an impeachment motion against the CJI in Parliament.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) began rallying opposition parties on Tuesday. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar and former Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] leader Sharad Yadav. The Congress party is also in touch regarding the issue and soon the Opposition will decide on a meeting date to finalise their strategy, sources told news agency PTI.

Can a Chief Justice of India be impeached? Here's what you need to know

Yechury claimed that the issues raised by the judges are serious and though nearly two weeks have passed, the crisis is yet to be resolved within the judiciary.

“The integrity and the independence of the judiciary to be established,” said the Left leader, adding, “In this situation, there is no other option but to correct this institution (the Supreme Court) in case there is anything wrong. This can be done by an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice.”

The Opposition is likely to bring forward the impeachment motion against CJI in the upcoming budget session that begins January 29.

"We are moving ahead. I think by the time Parliament opens on January 29, the matter will be very clear. We will be moving towards impeachment motion. It is time for the legislature to play its role along with the executive," said Yechury.

In an unprecedented press conference on January 12, four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, accused the CJI of allocating selective cases allocation to certain benches of preference.