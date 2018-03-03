Deadlock drags on over SSC exams as candidates continue protests over alleged mass cheating

New Delhi: Even as candidates continued to protest against the alleged leak of the examination paper for the combined graduate level exam (SSC CGL tier 2 exam) held for nearly 9,372 vacancies, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday met students and said he would take up the issue with the minister concerned.

Tiwari spent an hour with the candidates, who are demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter, to listen to their grievances, read a Delhi BJP statement.

He said the agitating candidates belong to various states and he met them on 'humanitarian' grounds. Tiwari assured the aspirants of taking up the issue with the minister concerned, and a fair inquiry and action, it read.

A large number of candidates have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission's office at CGO Complex for the last few days over the alleged leak of the paper for the Combined Graduate Level Examination and mass cheating.

A delegation of the agitating candidates also met the SSC chairman but no solution could be found to end the protest.

Screenshots of the question paper of the exam along with answers were found circulating on social media.

Taking note of it, the SSC had issued a statement saying, "The commission has received a few screenshots in the afternoon of 23.2.2018 of quantitative ability (paper-1) apparently taken on 21.2.2018 at around 12.30 pm belonging to a candidate namely Sachin Chouhan (roll number 2201281955). These snapshots are being circulated after about 48 hours of completion of the CGLE (Tier-II) Examination, 2017 and appear to be manipulated and would have no significance on the sanctity of the examination. Earlier also, at around 10.15 am on 21.2.2018, the commission received an information that some of the answer keys of paper I, to be held wef 10.30 am on that day of the examination, were being circulated on the social media/e-mails. The commission investigated into the matter and found that the claims were absolutely bogus and baseless."

Later the chairman of the SSC, Ashim Khurana, in an official statement had said, "In continuation with the earlier discussions held with the protesting candidates of CGLE 2017, a delegation of the candidates met with the Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Pension and Public Grievances... After hearing the delegation, it was directed by the Hon’ble minister that though the paper 1 of 21.2.2018 was cancelled by the SSC on account of technical issues, to inquire into the allegation of leakage of this cancelled paper, the evidence being provided by the candidates be taken on record and if found substantiated, the matter will be referred to CBI for further enquiry. Else, the crime branch of Delhi Police which is already seized of the matter upon a referral by the commission, shall complete its inquiry in a time-bound manner and submit its report for further necessary action."

Exams for recruitment of non-gazetted staff for various central ministries and subordinate departments is conducted by the SSC. Lakhs of aspirants take various examination held by the commission.

(With Agency inputs)