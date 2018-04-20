Decision to not conduct re-exam of Class 10 Maths paper based on trend analysis: CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that its decision not to conduct a re-exam of the Class 10 mathematics paper which was allegedly leaked was taken after doing a trend analysis of Science, Maths and English papers.

The Board also told the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Gita Mittal, and Justice C Hari Shankar that it cannot put lakhs of students in difficulty just for the sake of one student who wanted a re-test in maths.

The Board made this submission during a hearing on a batch of petitions filed by a group of students seeking re-test of Class 10 Mathematics.

The high court then listed the matter for next hearing on July 23.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday had dismissed a plea seeking to change the date of the re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper, which the CBSE has decided to conduct on April 25 after the paper was leaked.

The court also trashed a plea filed by NGO Social Jurist after their counsel Ashok Agarwal said he was satisfied with the board's decision of not holding the re-examination for the Class 10 paper.

IN its submission, the Board told the court that it decided not to hold the re-examination of the Class 10 maths paper after conducting a scientific evaluation of random answer sheets, which did not indicate any unusual pattern to believe that there was a widespread benefit of the alleged paper leak.

(With IANS inputs)