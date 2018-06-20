हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aurangzeb

Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman meets family of martyred soldier Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb, a jawan in the Indian Army, was kidnapped by terrorists and later shot dead.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Srinagar: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met the family of martyred Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb in J&K's Poonch.

Accompanied by high-ranking officials from Indian Army and J&K Police, Sitharaman offered her condolences and assured family members of the soldier that the perpatrators of the ghastly crime would be brought to justice.

Aurangzeb was kidnapped by terrorists last week was later shot dead by terrorists. His body was found by a team of police and Army in Gussu village - some 10 kilometres away from Kalampora in Pulwama district. The Army jawan, who was involved in the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger, was a resident of Poonch.

Sources in the intelligence agencies have said that Pakistan's ISI may have been involved in the killing of Aurangzeb and may have even asked terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen to not claim responsibility. It is learnt that ISI is keeping a close watch on the local situation in J&K - especially because there is an increased anger after the killing and support for the Indian Army.

Aurangzeb was laid to rest in Poonch with full state honours on Saturday and hundreds of people had attended his last rites. The martyred jawan's body was earlier flown from 92 Base Hospital located at the 15 Corps at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

