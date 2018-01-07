Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to attend Navy's maritime prowess exhibit today

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to preside over the Indian Navy's showcase of operational might and maritime prowess at sea on Monday.

In the event, scheduled to be held along the western coast of the country, the Navy will showcase more than ten ships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, a submarine and various Naval aircrafts.

The event, starting tomorrow, will exhibit Navy's combat capabilities and battle readiness along the Western coast of India.

The event will be held on January 8 and January 9.