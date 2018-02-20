Delhi bureaucrat alleges assault at Arvind Kejriwal's home, to file FIR; AAP blames BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in fresh trouble. According to sources, the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, Anshu Prakash, was allegedly manhandled by two MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The chief secretary was allegedly manhandled by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal, said sources.

Angered by the incident, the Chief Secretary convened a meeting of all bureaucrats in the national capital at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday morning. It was decided in the meeting that an FIR would be registered in this regard. Reports said that he also made a complaint about the incident to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Reacting to reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has denied any attempt by AAP MLAs at his residence to assault Delhi Chief Secretary. Terming the claims of the senior bureaucrat as “bizarre”. Kejriwal said that there was a heated exchanged but Anshu Prakash was never manhandled.

The Aam Aadmi Party dismissed the allegations by issuing a detailed statement on what allegedly transpired at the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister. The ruling party has alleged that the bureaucrat used “bad language” against AAP MLAs and refused to give answers to them on issues of importance to common man.

AAP's response to false allegations by Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/dl3M2MrXW6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 20, 2018

“About 2.5 lakh families deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhaar. MLAs were under tremendous pressure from public. There was a meeting of MLAs at CM residence. CS (Chief Secretary) refused to answer questions saying that he was not answerable to MLAs and CM and that he was answerable only to LG. He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions,” said the party in a statement.

Terming the claims of the bureaucrat as “ludicrous allegations”, the AAP claimed that the allegations were made at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Obviously, he is doing it at BJP’s behest. BJP has stooped very low in disrupting governance in Delhi through LG and officers.”

Reacting to it, the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services has decided to go on a strike with immediate effect, demanding arrest of those who allegedly manhandled the senior bureaucrat.

Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services president DN Singh told mediapersons, "We are going on a strike with immediate effect, we are with our Chief Secretary, until they (those at fault) are not arrested we will not get back (to work)."

He further said that the body has urged the Lt Governor to take legal action against those responsible. Terming the situation as "Constitutional crisis", he said that such a thing has never happened in past many years.

Meanwhile, politics has already started on the issue. While former AAP leader Kapil Mishra tried to get public attention towards by the reports by tweeting "What happened at 12 last night at Kejriwal House?", Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has said that he would address a press conference on the issue on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)