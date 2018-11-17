Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who accused Arvind Kejriwal of assault, transferred

NEW DELHI: In a major development, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who had accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs of assaulting him, has been transferred.

Prakash has been transferred to the Department of Telecommunications, said an official order, as reported by new agency PTI.

He had alleged being beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister`s residence on the night of February 19, 2018, where he had been called for a late-night meeting. The case was filed the next morning and Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Court later granted bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal, deputy Manisha Sisodia, 13 other AAP MLAs involved in the case.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court sought the response of Delhi government and others to Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash`s plea challenging the fresh breach of privilege proceedings initiated against him by the Assembly. Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Delhi government, Lt Governor and Delhi Assembly`s committees to file a response to the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 27.