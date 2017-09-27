Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till October 13 the judicial custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested on charges of money laundering.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma also gave copies of the final report (charge sheet) to accused Shah and alleged hawala dealer Mohammed Alsam Wani and set the next date of hearing on October 13 when it will also scrutinize the report and other documents filed along with it.

Earlier on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Shah has admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan`s terror outfits to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

His close aide, Mohammad Aslam Wani, also admitted to his complicity in the crime, the ED said.In the charge sheet by the ED, it states that Shabir Shah has admitted that he talks to Hafiz Saeed on phone on the issue of Kashmir, and last spoke to him in January 2017.

Shah also confessed to having received funds from terror outfits from Pakistan to promote terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

With no source of income of his own, Shah admitted that he does not file an Income Tax Return regarding his income and that he only receives donations in cash from locals and his well-wishers towards party fund which amounts to Rs. 8 to 10 lakh per annum.

(With agency input)