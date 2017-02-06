Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
New Delhi: Panic gripped the residents of Delhi, Noida and NCR region on Monday night after earthquake hit Uttarakhand.
Some of the residents were left in shock due to tremors lasted for over 30 seconds.
Reportedly, the earthquake was felt around 10:35 PM.
Its magnitude was 5.8 on Richter Scale.
The epicentre of earthquake was Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.
So far there was no report of loss of any life.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked for detailed report on earthquake.
Also, NDRF has been put on high alert so as to deal with any untoward incident.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Pune Infosys girl murder: These were Rasila Raju's last words before she abruptly ended phone call
Top Videos
-
DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad