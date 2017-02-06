close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 00:57
Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR

New Delhi: Panic gripped the residents of Delhi, Noida and NCR region on Monday night after earthquake hit Uttarakhand. 

Some of the residents were left in shock due to tremors lasted for over 30 seconds.

Reportedly, the earthquake was felt around 10:35 PM.

Its magnitude was 5.8 on Richter Scale.

The epicentre of earthquake was Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.

So far there was no report of loss of any life.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has asked for detailed report on earthquake.

Also, NDRF has been put on high alert so as to deal with any untoward incident.

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 22:43

