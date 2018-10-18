हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashish Pandey

Delhi: Ex-BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey who brandished gun at 5-star hotel surrenders

The accused was seen brandishing the weapon on the premises of the Hyatt Regency in the national capital on October 14.

Delhi: Ex-BSP MP&#039;s son Ashish Pandey who brandished gun at 5-star hotel surrenders
Play

Ashish Pandey the accused who had brandished a gun at guests and threatened them in the foyer of a five-star hotel surrendered on Thursday at Patiala House Court in Delhi. Pandey is the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Rakesh Pandey and brother of BSP MLA Ritesh Pandey.

The accused was seen brandishing the weapon on the premises of the Hyatt Regency in the national capital on October 14.

A surrender application, filed through lawyer S P M Tripathi, said that Pandey, the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Rakesh Pandey, has been wrongly framed in the FIR and subjected to a media trial. It further said Pandey is ready to submit before the court voluntarily and the police may be directed to take him into custody if required.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ashish Pandey said that he took the gun with him for safety but didn't brandish it. Pandey said that he had decided to surrender as he has faith in the judiciary. He also added that his police records are clean.

"I took the gun with me for safety. I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I've faith in judiciary and so I decided to surrender. There is no history of a police case against me. I'm being projected like I'm a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom," said Pandey.

A case was registered against Pandey under the Arms Act and details of his arms license were collected with the process of getting it cancelled was initiated. The court had on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pandey. 

A video of Pandey brandishing a gun and hurling abuses at a couple went viral on social media on Tuesday. Pandey can be seen and heard using expletives galore before getting into his luxury car with his women friends. 

Delhi Police had taken all precautions to ensure Pandey couldn't flee the country. "Police took suo motu cognizance of the video and after verification from Hyatt Regency, a case was registered against Aashish Pandey," read a statement.

Tags:
Ashish PandeyBSPDelhi 5-star hotelHyatt Regency

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close