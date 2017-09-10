close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises; accused arrested

Days after a seven-year-old student was brutally killed inside Ryan International School in Gurugram, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the premises of Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 07:35
Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises; accused arrested
Representational Image

New Delhi: Days after a seven-year-old student was brutally killed inside Ryan International School in Gurugram, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the premises of Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. As per the reports of ANI, the accused, the peon of Tagore Public School has been taken into custody, however, the girl is said to be in a critical condition. 

Speaking to the news agency,  the victim's father said, "The girl returned home in a very critical condition and told her mother about the horrific incident. The mother of the girl then informed me and we rushed her to the hospital. After the doctors observing her, they informed me to call the police and to file a FIR in this matter. I'm glad that the police have arrested the accused and would want strict action against him. The school has not yet taken any action on this matter."

The police has registered a case against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and is investigating the matter.

Following the incident, guardians of students accused the school authorities of hiring staff without checking their background. However, the school authorities have not issued any statement as of now.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

rapeGurugramGandhinagarTagore Public SchoolpeonNew Delhi

From Zee News

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after Feb 2018: Centre
India

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after F...

J&amp;K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arrested with weapons
India

J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arr...

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win all four posts of central panel
India

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win al...

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die
AmericasWorld

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die

Sealdah Express coach derails in Jammu, 7th derailment in 16 days
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Sealdah Express coach derails in Jammu, 7th derailment in 1...

AmericasWorld

After Irma, Saint-Martin, Saint Barthelemy brace for Jose

Irma pummels Cuba as Florida hunkers for a hit; 25 killed
AmericasWorld

Irma pummels Cuba as Florida hunkers for a hit; 25 killed

Rajnath Singh meets 20 delegations, reviews work on PMDP on Day 1 of J&amp;K visit
India

Rajnath Singh meets 20 delegations, reviews work on PMDP on...

Ryan International School student murder: Principal suspended; Gurugram Police to conclude probe in a week
Haryana

Ryan International School student murder: Principal suspend...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Childhood under siege: DNA looks at rising instances of sexual crimes against children across the nation

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah