Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises; accused arrested

New Delhi: Days after a seven-year-old student was brutally killed inside Ryan International School in Gurugram, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the premises of Tagore Public School in Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. As per the reports of ANI, the accused, the peon of Tagore Public School has been taken into custody, however, the girl is said to be in a critical condition.

Speaking to the news agency, the victim's father said, "The girl returned home in a very critical condition and told her mother about the horrific incident. The mother of the girl then informed me and we rushed her to the hospital. After the doctors observing her, they informed me to call the police and to file a FIR in this matter. I'm glad that the police have arrested the accused and would want strict action against him. The school has not yet taken any action on this matter."

The police has registered a case against under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and is investigating the matter.

Following the incident, guardians of students accused the school authorities of hiring staff without checking their background. However, the school authorities have not issued any statement as of now.

(With inputs from agencies)