हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rain

Delhi HC pulls up authorities over water logging in capital, seeks report in 10 days

Nivriti Mohan

Delhi HC pulls up authorities over water logging in capital, seeks report in 10 days

The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of water logging problem in the national capital. The court also issued notice to different civic bodies, Delhi Jal Board and Union Ministry of Urban Development.

The High Court further directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi government to convene a meeting in this regard and take necessary steps and file a report in 10 days. Apart from these, the court sought response from the PWD and government of NCT, department of Urban Development.

As per the directive of the court, the Delhi Jal Board will file a separate affidavit explaining the manner in which drainage of rain water takes place and the system in place for the same.

While pulling up the authorities, the High Court made a reference to the incident of a bus getting stuck on water-logged road under Minto Bridge near Connaught Place in the capital. The next date of hearing is July 26.

This came even as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the national capital region (NCR) on Monday.

The weatherman has predicted that rainfall would continue and the mercury is expected to settle below the normal levels.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in various areas in the city during the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 35 degrees Celsius," a weather department official said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Delhi rainDelhi High CourtDelhi water loggingwater logging

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close