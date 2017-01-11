Delhi Metro trending on internet, people searching for DMRC related news; possibly due to THESE reasons
New Delhi: A number of users on Wednesday searched for Delhi Metro related news.
Possibly, the reasons behind the highly searched Delhi Metro key word may be THESE:-
Its been 1 hour now !! #stucked #delhimetro #blueline #uttamnagareast
— Daljit Singh Dj ✈️ (@daljit6173) January 11, 2017
@DelhiMetro_Rail Metros on the blue line being delayed. Heads up people. #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/M5FC4vAGtQ
— Saloni Bhatia (@bhatia_saloni12) January 11, 2017
. @DelhiMetro_Rail administration check the exact issue with blue line. I m ready to get into tough combat now. Again I m stucked
— Anshul Majumdar (@anshul91_m) January 11, 2017
Shadipur. Snag prone blue line. #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/DqNn4MhuMT
— prajwal mariswamy (@prajwalswamy) January 11, 2017
Delhi metro network has crashed. Please avoid travel today (11-Jan-17).
— Gaurav Birla (@gauravbirla) January 11, 2017
@PMOIndia
Dear sir is there any deprtmnt look aftr Delhi Metro.
Its like journey of Hell.
Pls look in the issue@narendramodi
— #हिंदू_राष्ट्रवादी# (@kapilvanni) January 11, 2017
