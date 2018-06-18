हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates

Arvind Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, have been sitting at the office of LG for past one week, demanding him to direct IAS officers to end their 'strike' and approve doorstep delivery scheme of his government

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was tonight rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.

"Satyender Jain shifted to the hospital due to his deteriorating health," Kejriwal tweeted.

 

His health summary this morning showed that his sugar level was 64 mg/dL and ketone level in urine was large. The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Jain, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

