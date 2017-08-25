close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Delhi on high alert as violence breaks out in Haryana

The security in areas bodering Haryana has been heightened, the police said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:25
Delhi on high alert as violence breaks out in Haryana
Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi was today put on high alert in the wake of incidents of violence in Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that even though there have been no specific inputs of Dera followers planning to create trouble here, security has been beefed up in the national capital as a precautionary measure.

The security in areas bodering Haryana has been heightened, the police said.

TAGS

DelhiHaryanaHigh alertviolenceDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

From Zee News

HaryanaIndia

Trail of death and destruction descends on Panchkula

Pakistan&#039;s population surges to 208 million: Statistics office
WorldAsia

Pakistan's population surges to 208 million: Statistic...

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court asks trial court to decide case in 4 months
India

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court asks trial court to decide cas...

Technology

Commerce Ministry sets up task force on artificial intellig...

India

BJP leader blames Punjab for allowing Dera followers in Har...

Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks mediapersons
India

Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks med...

Army columns deployed in Panchkula, on stand-by in Sirsa
HaryanaIndia

Army columns deployed in Panchkula, on stand-by in Sirsa

India

Rajnath Singh speaks to Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Sing...

PunjabIndia

Ram Rahim supporters set 2 railway stations afire in Punjab

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

DNA Edit: Sovereignty and I

Trespassers to be prosecuted

Can robotics help revolutionise India’s defence sector?

From Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Radhe Maa: Top 5 controversial 'Gurus' of India