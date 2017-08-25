Delhi on high alert as violence breaks out in Haryana

New Delhi: Delhi was today put on high alert in the wake of incidents of violence in Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that even though there have been no specific inputs of Dera followers planning to create trouble here, security has been beefed up in the national capital as a precautionary measure.

The security in areas bodering Haryana has been heightened, the police said.