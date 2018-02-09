Delhi Police arrests Air Force official for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an Indian Air Force official for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on Friday.

Group Captain Arun Marwah was arrested on charges of leaking top-secret information and documents to Pakistan. These documents contained classified details of Indian Air Force operations.

As FIR has been filed under relevant sections of Officials Secrets Act. The officer faces up to seven years in jail.

The 51-year-old IAF officer reportedly shared the classified information with a Pakistani agent, who was pretending to be a woman, on WhatsApp.

The ISI agent befriended Marwah on Facebook a couple of months ago and the two started chatting regularly on WhatsApp, at times exchanging intimate messages.

Eventually, the officer started sharing information on cyber warfare and special operations.

The officer was arrested after he walked in with a cellphone, which is barred inside the Air Force headquarters.



Sources in the intelligence agencies earlier told Zee Media that ISI is getting increasingly worried about the growing casualties of its officers and jawans. It is finding it extremely difficult to execute its anti-India agenda in the wake of a deadly response from the Indian security forces.

With agency inputs