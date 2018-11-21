हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal's attacker, calls him 'unstable'

After arresting 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma for attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, the police said that they have registered a case in the matter.

Delhi Police arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s attacker, calls him &#039;unstable&#039;

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the man who allegedly attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chilli powder and further informed the attacker was found to be "unstable and incoherent", as reported by news agency ANI.

After arresting 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma for attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, the police said that they have registered a case in the matter while adding that no formal complaint has been received from the Chief Minister Secretariat yet.

Sharma threw red chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his chamber at the Delhi secretariat. The man came to the secretariat on the pretext of giving a letter to Kejriwal. He handed the note to the Chief Minister and touched his feet, during which the chilli powder fell from his hand. He then tried to smear the remaining powder on Kejriwal's face, but was caught by some people. 

"The accused Anil Sharma has been arrested. A case has been taken up for investigation. Since the accused has threatened Chief Minster, a joint interrogation was conducted by Intelligence Bureau, special cell and local police. He was found to be unstable and incoherent," the Delhi Police said.

"After taking suo-motu cognisance, a case has been registered. No formal complaint has been received from the Chief Minister Secretariat. A cognisable offence at prima facie made out. Therefore, a case has been registered under Sections 186, 353, 332 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," added the Delhi Police.

Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma`s hand and the attack may have been unintentional, according to ANI.

"Sharma had gone to the Chief Minister`s office to submit a complaint with a staff member`s reference. After handing over the complaint to the minister, he bent down to touch his feet during which Kejriwal`s security persons intervened and his spectacles fell down," ANI reported quoting a statement.

"Subsequently, security personnel moved him aside and found him carrying a pouch in his hand which apparently contained chilli powder, which later got torn," the statement added.

The AAP criticised the Delhi Police`s statement and accused them of lying on record. "Instead of owning up its serious lapses, the Delhi Police is spreading lies under political pressure. Delhi government will explore all legal options to deal with the situation," the Kejriwal-led government said in a statement.

Citing that the attack took place in a high security zone, the AAP questioned the preparedness of Delhi Police, even as it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a controversy.

Addressing a press conference shortly after the attack, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to carry out “fatal” attack on the Chief Minister in collusion with the Delhi Police.

Sisodia cited the incident at the inauguration of Signature Bridge in the national capital when “Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reached the stage, along with some goons, when the Chief Minister was delivering his speech”. He added that they were carrying a bottle, alleging that there might have been acid inside it. “We are not going to be cowed down by BJP'S petty tactics,” the deputy chief minister added.

