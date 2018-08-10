हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Delhi Police books outfit for burning Constitution's copy

Tanwar also provided a CD containing a video of the incident in which some protestors are seen burning a bare act of Indian Constitution and shouting slogans.

Delhi Police books outfit for burning Constitution&#039;s copy

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against an organisation Youth for Equality (Azad Sena) for burning a copy of the Constitution and shouting slogan against Dr Bheem Rao Ambedkar and also against and SC/ST community

The FIR was registered under section 153(A), 505 IPC of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971 in the Parliament Street Police Station by Akhil Bhartiya Bheem Sena national in-charge, Anil Tanwar.

"An FIR was registered under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971 and other relevant sections on a complaint by Anil Tanwar who is a national in-charge of Akhil Bhartiya Bheem Sena", said Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma.

Tanwar also provided a CD containing a video of the incident in which some protestors are seen burning a bare act of Indian Constitution and shouting slogans.

"A resident of Gurugram, Tanwar also provided a video CD containing a viral video of the incident in which some protestors are seen burning a copy of the Indian Constitution and shouting slogans", Verma said.

An investigation is underway.

Tags:
Delhi PoliceYouth for EqualityAkhil Bhartiya Bheem Sena

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close