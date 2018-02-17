Delhi Police offers bounty on man who allegedly masturbated next to a girl in bus

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has put the man who allegedly masturbated while sitting next to a girl in a bus on its wanted list. The police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on anyone who gives information on the man.

In its notification, the police stated that a case has been registered against the man in the Vasant Vihar station. Those who get any information about him have been asked to report to the nearest police station.

Police also said that the name of the one who will be sharing the details will be kept a secret.

Delhi Police announce reward for anyone who gives information of the man who was allegedly masturbating sitting next to a girl inside a bus pic.twitter.com/TfHMHo7LZq — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

A Delhi University (DU) student had alleged that a man was masturbating while sitting beside her on a crowded bus. She alleged that he even tried to repeatedly touch her waist by his elbow. She recorded the entire incident from her mobile camera.

"I was travelling in a crowded bus when a man sitting next to me masturbated. I was left stunned but then I made a video of the incident and posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident. People don't even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment," the victim had said.

She said that she even shouted at the accused but he continued unabated. She claimed that when she retaliated, the man asked her to get down if she had a problem. The victim added that none of the other passengers on the bus also paid any attention and "ignored it".

An FIR has been lodged against the man at the Vasant Vihar police station under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A, and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place on February 7 on the route between Vasant Village and IIT Gate.