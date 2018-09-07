हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests 2 ISJK terrorists

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday arrested to key terrorists affiliated to Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK).

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday arrested two suspected terrorists affiliated to Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK).

The two terrorists were operating in the Kashmir Valley for quite some time.

The two ISJK terrorists, hailing from Kashmir, were arrested near the Red Fort area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a senior police official said.

The two were arrested following specific intelligence inputs from the intelligence agencies.

The two were being tracked by the security agencies for quite some time which finally led to their arrest.

