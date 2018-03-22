Delhi to be hit by 9.1 magnitude earthquake, warns NASA is a hoax message circulating on WhatsApp

It has been known since long that the national capital may face disastrous consequences if any earthquake with its epicentre around Delhi-NCR strikes. And all we can expect is panic and fear if the residents of Delhi-NCR come across an alert warning of a high-magnitude earthquake in the region.

One such message on WhatsApp has been doing the rounds for the past few days. Attributing the information and warning to American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the message warned that an earthquake measuring 9.1 on Richter scale would strike Delhi-NCR between April 7 and April 15.

The message said, “According to NASA, the biggest earthquake will hit Delhi soon. The Rector’s Scale is 9.1 or may be 9.2. Date has not cleared yet but it may occur in Between 7th of April to 15th April. Loss of life has declared in Lacs.”

"The Centre of This Biggest rector’s scale earthquake would be Gurugram. This is the 2nd time in World’s History that huge loss of life and property has declared by NASA. This is biggest Earthquake may occure in Delhi NCR. Spread to all your relatives or friends who stay in Delhi NCR. This earthquake will be the largest as it covers the areas like In India ( Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, J&K to Tamilnadu, Rajasthan to Bihar. In Pakistan Rector’s Scale would be 4-4.2 maximum. If possible move at least for a week from Delhi NCR. Govt will take action very soon on This to save life of People. For More Details www.nasaalert.com," says the message further.

But the good news is that this message is a hoax. Apart from being written in wrong English, this message ignores the basic fact that an earthquake cannot be predicted. Also, it attributes the information to a fake website of NASA. There is no such official information released by the space agency.