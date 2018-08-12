Delhi to turn into a fortress as security measures tightened ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi: The capital is once again set to be covered under a thick blanket of security as the country gears up to celebrate its 72nd Independence Day this Wednesday.

A number of traffic restrictions would come into effect across the city from Monday onwards with a full dress rehearsal scheduled to take place. Key main and arterial roads in and around central Delhi - including areas around the Parliament, India Gate and Red Fort - would be cut off for regular traffic from Tuesday and up until Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Heavy checking is also expected at all border points with NCR areas of Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. Police blockades have also been increased in number on Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

There is increased security checking at all railway stations in the city as well as at the domestic and international airports.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that parking lots at all its stations in the city would remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. "Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6 a.m. on August 14 (Tuesday) till 2 p.m. on August 15 (Wednesday), in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," it said in a statement.

As per security protocol each year around this time, the aerial surveillance would be carried out by choppers while sniper units would be placed at key installations to ensure no untoward incident occurs.

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal parade need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take alternative route.

Local city buses, including of DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 4a to 11 am on August 15, between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point and take alternative routes available.

