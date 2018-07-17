हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi University (DU) announces sixth cut-off list; BA Honours cut off at 96.25%

The Delhi University announced its sixth cut-off list on Tuesday with most of the prominent colleges closing admissions for the general category students.

Science stream students of the general category can apply for BSc (Honours) Biomedical Science, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science in some of the off-campus colleges like Acharya Narendra Dev Collge, Aryabhatta College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, etc.

Students of Humanities in the general category can apply for BA (Honours) Economics to Kirori Mal College which has announced a cut-off of 96.25 per cent for the course. Miranda House has announced a cut-off of 96.25 per cent for BA (Honours) English while Ramjas College has announced a cut-off of 94.25 per cent in BA (Honours) English.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The first cut-off list was announced on June 19. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

