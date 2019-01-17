Delhi: Woman killed, husband & son stabbed multiple times in fight with neighbour

WEST DELHI: A woman died while her husband and son got critically injured after a fight Khayala area of West Delhi on Wednesday night. According to the police, the deceased woman's husband and son were stabbed multiple times.

Police added that they received a call at around 7.30 pm informing that a fight broke out between Mohammad Azad and his neighbour Sunita in Khyala DDA colony. The scuffle between the woman - who died in the fighting - and 40-year-old Azad broke out when the woman was returning home after buying groceries from a local market. The altercation got violent within no time and Azad stabbed Sunita, her husband, and her son.

A police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that after Azad had an argument with Sunita, the woman went to her house and narrated the whole incident to her 18-year-old Akash who then went to Azad's house, right in front of their house, and started hurling abuses at Azad. Akash's abuses made Azad angry and he started fighting with the teen. When Akash's father Viru saw the two fighting he too rushed to the spot to help his son.

It is learnt that Azad then brought out a knife and stabbed both Akash and Viru. When Sunita came out to protect her wife and son, she was also stabbed multiple times by Azad.

"We received a call around 7pm. 1 dead, while 2 injured are undergoing treatment after accused attacked 3 members of a family with knife. It happened following altercation b/w neighbours. The accused is absconding. Our team is investigating the case," police told ANI.

Sunita, Viru and Akash were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala where Sunita was pronounced dead.