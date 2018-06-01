हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhiites wake up to humid morning

Delhiites today woke up to another humid morning, with the minimum temperature settling 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Reuters

New Delhi: Delhiites today woke up to another humid morning, with the minimum temperature settling 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 60 percent

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies and gusty winds in the city.

"The skies will remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius," an official of the department said.
Yesterday, the mercury settled at 41.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature recorded was 29.4 degrees Celsius

