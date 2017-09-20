close
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 15:01
Dera violence: Police release photos of Panchkula violence
File photo

Chandigarh: Haryana Police has released a set of ten photographs showing those who engaged in violence following the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief last month and
Police today said that anyone who provides information about those engaging in violence will be suitably rewarded and their identities will be kept a secret.
The photographs show several persons indulging in acts of violence in Panchkula on August 25 following conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.
In the photos, protestors are seen damaging vehicles including media OB vans, throwing stones and setting vehicles on fire.
The photographs were released two days after a list of 43 'wanted' persons was released by the Haryana Police. Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan topped the list in connection with incidents of violence that followed the sect chief's conviction in a rape case.
Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Honeypreet Insan and Dera spokesman Aditya Insan, whose name also figures in the 'wanted' list.
Haryana Police had requested the general public and media to send videos or photographs of the violence that rocked Panchkula on August 25.
The incidents of violence had erupted in Panchkula, which left 35 dead while six persons had died in Sirsa.
Haryana Police said it was collecting videos from various sources pertaining to incidents of violence after Gurmeet's conviction and was trying to identify the accused involved in inciting violence and indulging in acts of arson.
The Haryana Police has also launched an intensive search to trace Honeypreet.
The 50-year-old Dera chief, who is lodged in the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, had been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the CBI court for the 2002 rapes of two of his disciples.

