Despite warning from party, Shatrughan Sinha fires fresh salvo at BJP, says 'Kolkata rally was aimed at saving democracy'

PATNA: Despite warning from his party that action will be taken against him for attending the mega Opposition rally - United India Rally - Kolkata on Saturday, 'sidelined' BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at his party and said that the rally was aimed at saving the democracy.

Sinha had come under the BJP scanner for attending the mega anti-BJP rally called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday where he shared the stage with a host of Opposition leaders.

The rally, Sinha, claimed was aimed at "saving Indian democracy from being ruined".

The actor-turned-politician and Patna Sahib MP, who had rankled the party by his presence at the rally and speaking about "tanashahi" (dictatorship) prevailing under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah as against "lokshahi" (democracy) that characterized the Atal-Advani era, sought to twist the knife with a couple of tweets.

"What an amazing gathering and what a mammoth audience that came together in Bengal in lakhs to listen to and support this spontaneous show of solidarity in favour of a change 'parivartan'!" exclaimed Sinha in his first tweet about the public meet which was organized by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"Kudos to our sister, the great lady of Bengal, the fiery Mamata di, who needs to be roundly complimented for bringing together one of the largest congregations of the strongest and most influential political minds and leaders from all corners of the country on the same stage under a common cause of saving the Indian democracy from being ruined," Sinha said in the second tweet.

What an amazing gathering & what a mammoth audience that came together in Bengal in lakhs...to listen to and to support this spontaneous show of solidarity in favour of a change...a parivartan! Kudos to our sister, the great lady of Bengal, the fiery Mamata di, who needs to be pic.twitter.com/IIOOCNSwyM — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 20, 2019

roundly complimented for bringing together one of the largest congregations of the strongest and most influential political minds and leaders from all corners of the country on the same stage under a common cause...of saving the Indian democracy from being ruined... pic.twitter.com/K8Xt84Q5Ed — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 20, 2019

Leaders of 22 opposition parties came together at a mega rally on Saturday and declared they will put up a united fight to oust the Narendra Modi government which has "passed its expiry date".

Outstanding! Phenomenal strength of unity at maha rally in Kolkata today. Trinamool Congress's 'United India' anti- arrogance rally at Brigade Parade grounds was a stupendous show with an incredible turnout of leaders, supporters & people. Leaders from more than 22 political pic.twitter.com/co9oXUrt0P — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 20, 2019

parties cutting across party lines were present. The gathering was a wake up call for the Govt at the centre in many ways. All leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan' were united & focused as they all had one agenda - "Free India of Arrogance and Dictatorial Governance". Each leader pic.twitter.com/bndOK2Gp1e — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 20, 2019

Top leaders of anti-NDA parties in addition to former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie attacked the Modi government on issues like demonetization, faulty implementation of GST and the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal at the rally.

At a press conference in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the party has taken "cognizance" of Sinha's presence at the opposition meet.

The actor-turned-politician has been critical of the party leadership for quite some time, terming it as a "one-man show and two-man army" besides sharing the stage with people opposed to the regime on a number of occasions.

Party insiders say the leadership has refrained from taking any disciplinary action against the disgruntled MP - who has slim chances of being reconsidered for a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls - since it could benefit the outspoken actor-turned-politician, who is known for his gift of the gab.

(With Agency inputs)