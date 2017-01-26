close
Dhanush artillery gun makes debut at 68th Republic Day Parade

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:14
New Delhi: The indigenously developed Dhanush artillery gun made its debut at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday.

The gun was part of the Army's mechanised columns along with Akash missile and Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System. 

Manufactured by Jabalpur-based Gun Carriage Factory, the 155-mm gun cost about Rs 14.50 crore a piece. It is a modified version of Bofors Howitzers gun bought by India in the 1980s.

T-90 Bhisma Tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicle were also included in the parade.

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:14

