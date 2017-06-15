Dialogue with JC: Positive morale of staff helped turn BSNL into profit-making company, says CMD Anupam Srivastava

New Delhi: BSNL CMD Anupam Srivastava, who took the reins of India's largest telecome network in 2015, has not just turned around the company's fortunes in terms of profit but has also helped it grow at a faster pace.

In an exclusive interview with Zee Regional channel's CEO Jagdish Chandra on the show, “A Dialogue with JC”, Srivastava explained in detail about the company's financial health and services.

The 1981 batch officer of Indian Telecom Services was appointed CMD of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in 2015.

Srivastava, who hails from a middle class family, gave full credit for his distinguished career to his parents.

He said he could not give civil services examinations due to various reasons.

Srivastava said he was selected to the post only because of his merit and not due to any “Godfather's role”.

The company's financial health was bad but he boosted the staffs' morale and as a result it started giving profits from 2016, he explained.

He stressed on the need of taking quick decisions in this competitive world.

Srivastava said he had worked closely with the sales and marketing departments to achieve the required goals.

Answering a question on the company's parent ministry, he said, BSNL's board is independent of taking all its decisions.

Praising Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha, he said the ministry does close monitoring and takes takes fast decisions.

Srivastava said one lakh panchayats would be connected in the first phase of Bharatnet. He stressed that 25 thousand panchayats would be connected through wi-fi hotspots soon.

He also said that satelite phones would be given through BSNL only from 1st July. Answering a question on next 2 years target, he said the company would provide mobile services to left wing extremists areas.

On Jio effect, he said although a tariff was has started but BSNL would continue to take care of its customer's need. He also stressed the need of making a standard tariff to end this price war. He also commented on the debt of telecom companies. He said, Banks are willing to loan BSNL.

On BSNL-MTNL merger he said, it would be beneficial for both. He also praised the telecom companies for contributing in the Digital India campaign. Calling PM Modi the best, he said demonetization ultimately proved to be profitable for BSNL.