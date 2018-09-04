हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Did Rahul eat non-veg food before beginning Kailash Mansarovar Yatra? Restaurant clarifies

Quoting the news report where a waiter claimed that Rahul ordered chicken kurkure, BJP's Amit Malviya claimed that it is in Congress's character to hurt Hindu sentiments and beliefs.

Did Congress president Rahul Gandhi eat non-veg food before beginning the Mansarovar Yatra? After some local Nepali websites quoted a waiter, at a restaurant where he took a halt, that Rahul had ordered Chicken Kurkure and momos before he embarked on the yatra, the restaurant on Tuesday gave a statement to clear the air. 

The Vootoo restaurant said: "There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu."

 

Quoting the news report where a waiter claimed that Rahul ordered chicken kurkure, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that it has become Congress and its party chief's character to hurt Hindu sentiments and beliefs. "Rahul Gandhi ate non-veg during Kailash Mansarovar yatra, tells restaurant waiter," Malviya tweeted.

Rahul reportedly flew in an economy flight of IndiGo to reach Kathmandu on August 31. After having a meal at the restaurant, he even obliged people there for photographs. He later boarded a flight for Lhasa on the way to Kailash Mansarovar. He has also reportedly requested to visit Pashupatinath temple upon his return. 

 

Rahul left for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on August 31 to seek blessings of Lord Shiva for "prosperity and success of the country and its people". He had in April expressed his wish to undertake the yatra after a mid-air accident was averted while he was flying to Karnataka for campaigning in assembly polls. 

Before he embarked on the yatra, he took to Twitter to put out a Sanskrit 'shloka' from the Upanishads and posted a picture of Mount Kailash along with it.

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi Kailash Mansarovar yatraKailash Mansarovar yatraBJPCongress

