Did you spot the error in this Dr Lal Pathlabs advertisement? Twitter did. And can't stop laughing

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 15:23
Did you spot the error in this Dr Lal Pathlabs advertisement? Twitter did. And can&#039;t stop laughing
Can you spot the mistale this Dr Lal Pathlabs advertisement?

To err is human. And so is making a little harmless fun over that error.

Errors often grab eyeballs, especially when a minister or a big-shot makes the mistake. Twitter has had quite a few 'ROFL' moments in the past.

Yesterday, yet another advertorial goof-up made the day for Twitter.

This time, the onus was on Dr Lal PathLabs Limited – service provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests – and it's massive billboard posted somewhere in Kolkata.

Now, look at the image above.

A doctor examining an X-ray report earnestly, as the company lists out services offered on the side. Right?

Wrong. Look again.

Found anything wrong? May be the X-ray?

That's right. The 'supposed' doctor on the billboard is holding the X-ray upside down.

Quick to notice, Twitter was filled up amusing reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dr Lal Pathlab's official twitter account, however, handled the entire episode with grace.

“We have noticed this too. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and have removed all such hoardings with immediate effect,” they tweeted.

Dr Lal PathLabs

