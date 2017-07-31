Did you spot the error in this Dr Lal Pathlabs advertisement? Twitter did. And can't stop laughing

To err is human. And so is making a little harmless fun over that error.

Errors often grab eyeballs, especially when a minister or a big-shot makes the mistake. Twitter has had quite a few 'ROFL' moments in the past.

Yesterday, yet another advertorial goof-up made the day for Twitter.

This time, the onus was on Dr Lal PathLabs Limited – service provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests – and it's massive billboard posted somewhere in Kolkata.

Now, look at the image above.

A doctor examining an X-ray report earnestly, as the company lists out services offered on the side. Right?

Wrong. Look again.

Found anything wrong? May be the X-ray?

That's right. The 'supposed' doctor on the billboard is holding the X-ray upside down.

Quick to notice, Twitter was filled up amusing reactions:

@lalpathlabs really : Are you nuts?? 1) Put saner people on the advertising job 2) Hire real doctors who know how to hold an X ray pic.twitter.com/SmFxLSfAdT — The Good Doctor (@Kaalateetham) July 30, 2017

@lalpathlabs this was bound to happen when you take models rather then doctors for promotion. #upsidedownxray pic.twitter.com/GqDMsoeChW — Dr. Ravinder Chopra (@chopsravi) July 30, 2017

@lalpathlabs I am not sure if this is true but if it's true then it's fucking hilarious, sure not everyone can read an X-Ray! pic.twitter.com/AaGEm8ZvQH — MAYANK AGARWAL (@Dr_MayankAg) July 30, 2017

Dr Lal Pathlab's official twitter account, however, handled the entire episode with grace.

“We have noticed this too. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and have removed all such hoardings with immediate effect,” they tweeted.