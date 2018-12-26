हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammad Miya

Didn't shove stick in his mouth: BJP leader denies attacking specially-abled man

Facing backlash after a video of him purportedly hitting a specially-abled man became viral on social media, BJP leader Mohd. Miya has denied charges that he had used a stick to attack.

Visual sourced from ANI.

New Delhi: Facing backlash after a video of him purportedly hitting a specially-abled man became viral on social media, BJP leader Mohd. Miya has denied charges that he had used a stick to attack.

Miya said that the allegations he used the stick to attack were false and, instead, said the man was drunk. "He was abusing Modi ji and Yogi ji. I tried to first explain things but he was drunk. It was a conspiracy to malign BJP," he told news agency ANI. "I was just trying to make him leave the place. I did not shove stick in his mouth."

Miya, a BJP leader from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, is heard shooing away the man and abusing him after he said that he would vote for Akhilesh Yadav. The video of the incident went viral on social media with many accusing Miya of using his political influence unfairly.

According to local media reports, a police complaint has been filed against Miya.

