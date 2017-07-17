DIG Prisons D.Roopa, who exposed VIP treatment to Sasikala in Bengaluru jail transferred to traffic department

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Monday shunted out Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, D Roopa Moudgi who has accused AIADMK general secretary Sasikala of paying Rs 2 crore bribe to ADGP Prisons, H N Sathyanarayana Rao in exchange of undue favours. As per the reports, Roopa has been transferred to traffic department as commissioner for traffic and road safety.

On the other hand, Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao has also been transferred.

Reacting to the sudden transfer, Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said,"Surprised. I think this govt (Karnataka govt) wants to protect illegal activities." Meanwhile DIG Roopa, while talking to leading channel said that she has not received any transfer order as yet.

The transfer comes days after Karnataka government order probe into DIG Roopa Moudgil's report in which she had disclosed that 59-year-old Sasikala was getting royal treatment in the women's cell where she has been lodged since February 15 to serve her sentence. She had also claimed that the AIADMK chief gets special food daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell.

She had also revealed that special treatment also being extended to Abdul Karim Telgi, convicted in fake stamp paper scam. "3-4 convicted prisoners has been allotted to Abdul Telgi for body massage," D Roopa had claimed.