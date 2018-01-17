Discontinuing Haj subsidy welcomed by most Muslims, says Naqvi

New Delhi: Welcoming Centre's move to discontinue the Haj subsidy, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said the most members of the Muslim community are happy about it.

“Almost everyone from the Muslim community has welcomed this move including many organizations,” said Naqvi.

Dismissing negative reaction from few outfits, the Minority Affairs Minister said, “Some people have a habit of criticising every decision of Modi Govt. They get stomach ache. Accha faisla hai lekin.. unka 'lekin' bada confusing hota hai (It's a good decision but... Their 'but' is very confusing,” said Naqvi.

The minister on Tuesday announced the Centre's decision to discontinue Haj subsidy. The money saved from it will be used for the education of minorities, particularly girls, he added.

"Haj subsidy funds will be used for educational empowerment of girls and women of minority community," Naqvi said.

Nearly 1.75 lakh Muslims, highest number so far, will go on Haj this year.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had in 2017, constituted a committee to review the Haj policy and suggest a framework for a new Haj policy for 2018-22.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) asked the government to allow pilgrims choose any airline of their choice.