Disturbed by Virat Kohli’s dismissal, 65-year-old man sets self on fire

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man set himself on fire when Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli was declared out on the first day of Test against South Africa in Capetown. The victim was an ex-serviceman working in diesel shed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

The ex-serviceman poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire, suffering 15% burn. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident.

He was watching the match on television and got disturbed when Virat Kohli was caught behind the wickets on a bouncer delivered by Morne Morkel, and took the step.

The victim, Babulal Bairwa, suffered burn injuries on his face, head and hands.

His relatives said that he was alone in the room when he took the step, following which people rushed to his help.

The victim gave the police the same version, but they are investigating all possible aspects of the case.