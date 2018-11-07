हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wagah border

Diwali 2018: BSF and Pakistan Rangers excahnge sweets at Attari-Wagah border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border today on the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday.

Diwali 2018: BSF and Pakistan Rangers excahnge sweets at Attari-Wagah border
ANI photo

AMRITSAR: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border today on the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday.

The BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers regularly exchange sweets at the Wagah Border in Punjab on various occasions. 

 

They shared sweets on Independence Day, Republic Day and Eid al-Adha.

However, there was no exchange of greetings on Republic Day this year due to rising incidents of ceasefire violations and border tension.

The tradition of exchanging sweets had briefly come to halt in 2016 in the wake of an attack on Indian Amry camp in Uri.

Wagah borderBorder Security ForceBSFPakistan Rangers

