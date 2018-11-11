हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Diwali 2018: PM Modi meets Pranab Mukherjee, extends festive greetings

PM Modi posted a couple of photographs with Mukherjee, clicked at the latter's residence.

Diwali 2018: PM Modi meets Pranab Mukherjee, extends festive greetings
Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met former president Pranab Mukherjee at the latter's residence in the national capital. He exchanged Diwali greetings with Mukherjee and wished him for the festive season.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Always a delight to meet Pranab Da. Went to his residence, exchanged Diwali greetings and wishes for the festive season. @CitiznMukherjee" He also posted a couple of photographs with Mukherjee, clicked at the latter's residence.

Earlier, PM Modi had penned down a heartfelt letter to Mukherjee on his last day in office. In the letter, the Prime Minister had described the veteran Congress leader as his 'father figure' and a mentor.

(With inputs from ANI)

