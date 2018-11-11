Diwali 2018: PM Modi meets Pranab Mukherjee, extends festive greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met former president Pranab Mukherjee at the latter's residence in the national capital. He exchanged Diwali greetings with Mukherjee and wished him for the festive season.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Always a delight to meet Pranab Da. Went to his residence, exchanged Diwali greetings and wishes for the festive season. @CitiznMukherjee" He also posted a couple of photographs with Mukherjee, clicked at the latter's residence.

Always a delight to meet Pranab Da. Went to his residence, exchanged Diwali greetings and wishes for the festive season. @CitiznMukherjee pic.twitter.com/gcLi3NkpoG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2018

Earlier, PM Modi had penned down a heartfelt letter to Mukherjee on his last day in office. In the letter, the Prime Minister had described the veteran Congress leader as his 'father figure' and a mentor.

