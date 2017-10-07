close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 14:07
Diwali has come early due to changes in GST rules: PM Modi
Photo: Twitter/PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defended his government on the changes made to the Goods and Services Tax saying that the alterations have been made as promised. "We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council," he said in a speech during his two-day trip to Gujarat.

Applauding his government, the PM asserted that Diwali had come early for people due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. "On Friday our government addressed the concerns regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST), and announced a slew of measures to ease the concerns of traders, exporters and small businesses," he said.

Confident of the faith that people have in the government, Modi said that when there is trust in a government and when policies are made with best intentions, it is natural that people will support for the best interests of the nation.

On Friday, sweeping changes were made to the new indirect tax regime with major relief being given to small and medium businesses on filing and payment of taxes. The council has also eased rules for exporters and cut tax rates on more than two dozen items including unbranded namkeen, unbranded ayurvedic medicine, sliced dried mango and khakra.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat that began on Saturday, he went to offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in the morning. 

He will also be laying foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects in his trip to poll-bound Gujarat. He is also scheduled to visit his birthplace Vadnagar for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister.

GSTNarendra ModiGoods and Services TaxGujaratBJPGujarat elections 2017

