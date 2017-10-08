close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Diwali set to bring back Delhi's toxic date with pollution

While no one factor may be termed as the biggest contributor to air pollution in Delhi, the morning after Diwali last year saw a massive spike in levels of air pollutants.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:02
Diwali set to bring back Delhi&#039;s toxic date with pollution
File photo of a polluted Delhi morning.

New Delhi: With the air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) already reaching unhealthy levels, residents are bracing up for even more toxic days ahead - especially with Diwali round the corner. The Supreme Court last month lifted a temporary ban on sale of fire crackers, and the move is likely to contribute to rising pollution.

October has already seen seven days with the air at unhealthy levels with experts blaming the resumption of crop burning in adjoining Haryana and Punjab since late September. Prevailing weather conditions too will see pollutants choking Delhi and nearby regions. Now, with smoke from firecrackers all set to engulf the area, the situation - once again - is threatening to become all too gloomy.

Last year, air quality plunged to sever levels the morning after Diwali. The rest of the season saw Delhi-ites choking and coughing their way around with as many as PM 2.5 levels reached 999 - 16 times over the safe limit of 60.

While no one factor can be termed as the biggest contibutor to air pollution here, firecrackers do play a major contributing role. Other factors such as vehicular emissions, low wind speeds, dust from construction sites and smoke from power plants and factories - apart from stubble burning - lead to alarming pollution levels yearly. This year, farmers in Haryana and Punjab have already begun demanding viable alternatives and/or compensation to refrain from stubble burning. Meanwhile, Delhi is all set to choke. Again.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of a Suprme Court mandated panel, however, will kick in from October 15 and be in effect till March 15 of the next year. The controversial odd-even traffic management system, as per the plan, may also come into effect if there is an air pollution emergency. Its effect on bringing down pollution levels though will have to be seen even as green experts question the lack of effective solutions to address the problem permanently.

TAGS

Delhi pollutionPollutionDiwali

From Zee News

When Nirmala Sitharaman waved at Chinese forces across the fence
India

When Nirmala Sitharaman waved at Chinese forces across the...

Climate change: Warming soils may intensify Earth&#039;s temperatures, warn scientists
Environment

Climate change: Warming soils may intensify Earth's te...

Indian Air Force celebrates its 85th anniversary with scintillating air display - Watch
India

Indian Air Force celebrates its 85th anniversary with scint...

Andhra Pradesh

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena offers prayers at...

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa&#039;s new message: IAF ready to strike at short notice
India

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's new message: IAF ready t...

World

Protesters rally across Russia on Putin's 65th birthda...

Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for &#039;great&#039; health law
World

Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great'...

Chinese watchdog says 1.34 million officials punished for graft since 2013
Asia

Chinese watchdog says 1.34 million officials punished for g...

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK&#039;s Buckingham Palace
World

Woman arrested trying to scale gates of UK's Buckingha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Mattis’s visit signifies a deepening of Indo-US ties

Civil servants deserve an image boost in films

European travellers in Medieval India

No technology is an island

GST becomes simpler: What are new rules and what 27 items have become cheaper now, everything you need to know