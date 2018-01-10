Do Kendriya Vidyalayas promote Hinduism? SC seeks response from Centre

New Delhi: Admitting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleges that school prayers in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country are promoting Hindu religion, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response on the matter.

The PIL stated that Hindi prayer songs in KVs across the country promote Hinduism and that these should not be allowed in government-run schools. It was filed by an advocate whose children passed out from KV schools.

Seeking a response from the Centre, the Supreme Court observed that it is a 'serious constitutional matter'. The apex court will decide on whether indeed Hindi prayer sung in 1100 KVs in the country promote a particular religion and if this violated the Constitution.