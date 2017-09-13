Does RSS control BJP? No, says Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Contrary to popular perception that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) controls its political wing BJP and interferes in the affairs of the governments it heads in various states and at the Centre, the Hindu outfit's chief, Mohan Bhagwat, has categorically rejected the charge.

According to reports, Bhagwat said this while responding to a question whether the RSS controls the BJP and the government.

The RSS chief made this remark while addressing a gathering of diplomats from 50 countries.

Exdplaining how his organisation works, Bhagwat said, ''The RSS, which is the BJP's ideological mentor, doesn't run the BJP as the latter doesn't run the Sangh."

''As Swayamsevaks, we consult and exchange notes, but are independent in functioning," he 0said.

Bhagwat also categorically said that the RSS is not a political but a social organisation.

The meet was organised by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav's India Foundation, amid attacks on the RSS and its affiliates after journalist Gauri Lankesh, a frequent critic of right-wing ideology, was shot dead in Bengaluru last week.

Bhagwat had on Tuesday said that his organization does not support trolling and aggressive behavior on the net as it amounts to "hitting below the belt".

"Trolling amounts to hitting below the belt. We do not support those who display such aggressive nature. We do not support trolling and aggressive behavior on the net," Bhagwat was quoted in a series of tweets posted by Prasar Bharti Chairman A Surya Prakash who was present at the event.

Prasar Bharti is a broadcasting agency which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Bhagwat spoke briefly about the objective and activities of the RSS and there was an "engaging and fruitful discussion" with the foreign diplomats, said a statement issued by India Foundation.

He told the diplomats that RSS runs 1.70 lakh service projects in various fields, including health, education, rural development, and invited them to visit these projects.