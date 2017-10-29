Doklam effect: 10 things to know about GSAT6, ISRO’s satellite set to empower ITBP

The government appears to be mulling new ways to enhance border security along the border areas with our neighbours China and Pakistan. And coming to the aid here is Indian space agency ISRO with its world-class technology and satellites.

According to reports, the government has provided the control of a primary communication satellite to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to keep an eye along the China border. The ITBP has reportedly been given a go ahead by ISRO to supervise feeds from GSAT-6.

Notably, the Indian Navy already has a dedicated military satellite – GSAT7 and Rukmini. The satellite monitors the Indian Ocean region.

The latest move comes almost two months after reports said that during the Doklam standoff with China, the government was planning to dedicate satellite bandwidth for ITBP, BSF and SSB.

Here are things to know about GSAT6, which will further empower the ITBP:

1. GSAT6 is the 25th geostationary communication satellite of the country built by ISRO.

2. It provides communication through S-band payload with five spot beams covering whole of India.

3. It has a lift mass of 2117 kg, of which propellants weigh 1132 kg and the dry mass of it weighs the rest.

4. It has the largest satellite antenna built by ISRO.

5. This was the first experiment by ISRO with an antenna having 6-metre diameter.

6. The launch vehicle of the satellite was GSLV-D6.

7. The mission life of the satellite initially was 9 months.

8. One advanced feature of the satellite is 70 V bus, a first in an Indian communication satellite.

9. The satellite helps in navigation and data collection.

10. It was second satellite launched by ISRO for strategic requirements. It was launched on August 27, 2015.