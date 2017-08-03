Doklam row: We have strong Army but war not a solution, says Sushma Swaraj; slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday slammed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for meeting Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui amid the military stand-off between India and China over the Doklam row.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the senior Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader said, Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Doklam area, it was sad that a leader of the principle Opposition party met the Chinese envoy, instead of talking to the government.

Diplomatic channels are working to end the simmering border tension with China, Swaraj said.

"We have a strong Army but war is not a solution. The diplomatic channels are at work with China," Swaraj informed the Upper House.

"Wisdom is to resolve issues diplomatically," Swaraj added.

While referring to the Doklam stand-off issue with China, Swaraj said, "Patience is key to resolving problems because if patience is lost, there can be provocation on the other side."

"We will keep patience to resolve the issue," she assured the House.

After remaining in denial, the Congress had admitted to party vice president Rahul Gandhi meeting met the ambassadors of China and Bhutan in July.

The party said Gandhi met the ambassadors of China and Bhutan, but did not specify when or where the meetings were held.

Later Rahul Gandhi tweeted confirming his parleys with the ambassadors of the two neighbouring countries.

"It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, Ex-NSA, Congress leaders from NE & the Bhutanese Ambassador," Rahul had tweeted.

Downplaying the meetings, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called them a "courtesy call" and said "envoys of neighbouring countries" met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the vice-president from "time to time".

Surjewala had earlier tweeted that the news about Gandhi meeting the Chinese envoy was "planted" by government agencies through "bhakt channels".

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.