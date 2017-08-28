close
India and China has decided to withdraw troops in the ongoing Doklam stand-off.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 13:18
India, China agree to end Doklam standoff, begin withdrawing troops: Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: India and China have decided to withdraw troops from the Sikkim border, signalling an end to the ongoing Doklam Standoff.  The breakthrough between the two nations was achieved through diplomatic talks.

Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted the official press statement on Doklam Disengagement Understanding, that states both the countries have decided to 'disengage' troops. 

“In recent weeks, India and China maintained diplomatic communication in respect of incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” read the official MEA statement.

“On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing,” it added.

Reacting to the MEA's statement, China said it was "pleased" that India had agreed to withdraw troops from a disputed border with Bhutan following a months-long standoff in the Himalayas.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying confirmed that Indian troops and equipment had pulled back while "Chinese troops continue to patrol on the Chinese side of the boundary", reported the AFP.

The decision to disengage their troops comes ahead of a crucial BRICS summit being hosted by China in September, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend.

In June 2017, Indian troops stopped China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) from constructing a road on the Doklam plateau, which ís a part of Bhutan. India said that constructing a road on the plateau will pose serious security concerns as it gives China access to the "Chicken's Neck" - a narrow strip of land that links India to the seven northeast states.

