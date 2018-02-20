Donald Trump Jr kickstarts India visit with meeting real estate developers

US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Junior, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, kickstarted his India visit with a business meeting at a five star hotel in the national capital. He met a group of real estate developers at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi.

Apart from his meetings in national capital, the son of the US President is also slated to meet Indian investors and business leaders in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram, reported The Washington Post.

The prime agenda of Donald Trump Jr’s visit to India is likely to hold business meetings to endorse his luxurious residential project – Trump Towers.

Full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers on Monday had invited prospective investors to buy flats in Trump Organisation's project in Gurugram and join Donald Trump Jr at a dinner later this week.

"Trump has arrived. Have you?" read the advertisement, inviting buyers to book their apartments in Trump Towers by Wednesday "for a conversation and dinner" with Trump Jr on Friday. An advertisement in newspapers on Sunday read, "Trump is here. Are you invited?"

Trump Jr is also expected to deliver a speech in India on "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation" at a global business summit on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be present, will speak at the summit on the topic of "Preparing India for the Future."

Meanwhile, in the US, some experts have pointed out the conflict of interests during Donald Trump Jr's India visit.

"The planned speech by Trump Jr has renewed conflict of interest concerns, with some questioning why the US President's son will be lecturing on foreign policy while simultaneously trying to hawk his family business's lavish new condominiums," The Washington Post reported.

"News that the Trump Organisation would be offering buyers in the Trump Tower the chance to meet the president's son sparked criticism of potential conflict of interest, and the fact that Trump Jr. will be giving a foreign policy speech while on a private business trip complicates the matter further", The Washington Post quoted ethics expert as saying.